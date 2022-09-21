Will Mashiro Get The Punishment? Release Date & More!

Episode 12 of The Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting is about Mashiro’s trail. Kirishima found out in the previous episode that Mashiro was responsible for attacking Yaeka. Therefore, he vowed to protect Sakuragi at all costs, even after the failures. He has also returned to the Sakuragi Group headquarters with Sugihara. It seems things will change in the next episode.

The next episode is about finding Mashiro’s whereabouts. He’s a pretty clever underground criminal who just wants to provoke Kirishima. Also, he seems worried every time Kirishima is happy with someone. However, Kirishima got stuck in the previous episode of the anime. So this time things couldn’t get out of hand. Read the article below for more insight into the plot of the next episode!

The Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Episode 12: What Will Happen Next?

The most likely plot point for Episode 12 of The Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting is Mashiro’s intent. It is not yet clear why this criminal is so involved in Kirishima’s life. Also, he just wants to bring out the beast present in Kirishima to break him from the inside. There seems to be a personal emotional grudge between these characters in the anime.

The latest episode could also explore Kirishima and Mashiro’s past relationship. It seems a little fast, but the story can’t move forward until Mashiro’s story is brought to the table. A new problem may appear in the upcoming episode as the previous edition had three episodes. The next time we will continue with the fresh material.

Fireworks & the Promises!

The 11th episode of The Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting began with Kirishima’s attack on the yakuza leader. However, the boss arrived at the scene and beat Kirishima for not following his orders. However, Kirishima then learned that Sakuragi had regained consciousness. He rushed to the hospital and slept on Yaeka’s lap as he felt relieved.

The next day, Yaeka asked Kirishima to organize a fireworks party. All group members lit the sparklers and enjoyed the night. However, Kirishima left the group later that night. Sugihara and Yaeka then decided to find Kirishima and bring him back. On the other hand, Kirishima tried to kill himself with a gun. Mashiro revealed his truth, but Toru couldn’t stop him. In the end, Sugihara convinced Kirishima to return home.

The Yakuza's Guide To Babysitting Episode 12 will be released on September 12, 2022. Each episode of this anime carries a new melody and mood. It's also captivating even without a thriller plot. The future episodes can be viewed on the official Crunchyroll and Mangaplus sites.