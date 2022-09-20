Will It Come Back? Release Date & More!

Fans are only hoping to see My Isekai Life season 2 after the end of season 1. The first season of the anime just ended a week ago. It was a great ending for an isekai anime with a beautiful fight. The internet video community has been inundated with a climax fight scene from the final episode of My Isekai Life. However, the previous episode raised the bar for the upcoming season. There are expectations that the next season of the anime should live up to the standard of the first season. But in the end it comes down to the production studio.

The next season may not be able to be put into official words. What is certain, however, is that the makers will focus on the second season of the anime. There’s no reason why a producer shouldn’t get involved after a successful first season. However, the production studio and creators have not made a single official statement. Everyone hopes that the makers may have taken a break in production after the end of the first part. Read the article below for a further explanation of the upcoming season of the anime!

My Isekai Life Season 2: Renewal Status

HIDIVE studio is still silent about the release of My Isekai Life season 2. Season 1 just ended and it might take some time to renew the anime for season 2. The production has been releasing volumes of the source material since 2018. However, HIDIVE works on a single project at a time, and the volumes are insufficient to cover the story for season two. It could be a year or more before the next season of the anime comes out. But it is also possible that the makers shorten the number of episodes for the second season. But it’s a remote possibility since HIDIVE hasn’t decided yet.

HIDIVE studios have been trying to deal with Crunchyroll’s monopoly in the anime industry. However, it’s not yet clear if the organization is ready to compete with her. The biggest opportunity for the production studio will be the return of the anime “My Isekai Life” into the game. It will certainly shift Crunchyroll’s focus to HIDIVE. It’s not that long ago that HIDIVE studio entered the anime industry. The studio has had six years in the anime industry and is already challenging the popularity of the OG anime studio. Additionally, if that lasts as long as Crunchyroll has lasted, there’s a chance it will outperform the big boss in the industry. So, considering this possibility, the anime could renew itself soon.

My Isekai Life Season 2: Plot Details

The ending of the previous season of the title anime was inconclusive. Also, the first season ended on a cliffhanger. Now Yuji’s secret and private life is no longer private. Also, he will be more of a crowd hero in the upcoming season. On the other hand, the organization Blue Moon has other plans in the bag. There’s a chance that season two will have more magical fireworks than season one. The matter, which seemed downright trivial to the organization wreath, wreaked so much havoc in the city of Obsdarion. In addition, Yuji is quite distant from the main leader of the Blue Moon organization.

This evil group plans to craft things using a system called the Purifier. It was shown at the end of the previous season when its size was almost the size of a nuclear reactor. Some work was done on that. Accumulating such a large amount of Drago ruins will make things even worse than before. Yuji must track down the location of the leader who plans to take out the world with just a single beam. In addition, Yuji will also discover new power upgrades and spells that will help him reach the higher levels of a tamer. However, this is only possible with exploration of the uncharted land beyond the current domain in the anime.

When is the anime coming back?

There are two options regarding the release of the titular anime. The first predicts that the anime will return after almost a year and a half. However, this process will slow down the already sluggish pace of HIDIVE Studios. The studio has gained a lot of recognition in such a short time, even from strong competitors. It might not want to turn off the heat on the studio’s popular anime. The gap in season two will give competing studios more opportunity to widen the gap between viewers. So currently the second option dominates.

The second possibility says that the anime will return after a few months. The studio has enough source material to initiate the second season of the anime. It can set up the studio by the end of this month and get the job done in a month or two. After that, the studio can proceed with the further storyline and animation of the anime. However, this process could affect the quality of the animation the studio has been producing over the past few years. It’s built the anime studio’s reputation, and things can go haywire if the process isn’t done perfectly.

My Isekai Life Season 2 release date is like a mystery box at the moment. It would be best if it remains a mystery as the studio doesn’t want to compromise the quality of the anime shows it maintains. The highest probability of the anime’s return is after a year. However, it can take longer if a problem for the studio appears out of nowhere. Don’t forget to follow The Anime Daily articles for more information about the upcoming season of anime!