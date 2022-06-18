Will Hakari Die? What’s Next? Release Date

advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 will reveal Hakari’s fate. In the previous chapter, Hakari and Kashimo had a fight where Hakari won the jackpot. It helped him gain immense power that healed his wounds and he used the infinite cursed energy to defeat Kashimo. However, Kashimo came up with a plan to defeat Hakari.

Now in the upcoming chapter, Kashimo will try to avoid Hakari’s attack. They will put up a hard fight against each other. But once the allotted time is up, Hakari can no longer use his infinite cursed energy. Now Kashimo will use this time to attack Hakari and leave him on the brink of death. Read on to find out more.

Akutami Gege

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188: What Will Happen Next?

Hakari and Kashimo will continue their fight alongside the storage units. They will fight like the last one and deliver punches to each other. Kashimo uses his electricity to launch multiple attacks. One will hit his head directly, and the infinite cursed energy will severely injure Hakari. It will no doubt leave the scar that will remain the reason why Kashimo apologized going forward. But it won’t be enough.

Kashimo will come up with another plan. By the time Hakari uses up his 4 minutes and 11 seconds, he will accumulate enough energy. So now he will come in full force to meet Hakari. Kashimo will use his electricity to split Hakari’s torso and abdomen in a whip-like motion. After the time expires, Hakari will no longer be able to use his infinite cursed energy and his wound could not be healed. On the brink of death, Hakari will once again use the cursed technique to activate his domain.

Akutami Gege

A short summary!

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187, Hakari overpowered Kashimo with the help of his jackpot. It allowed him cursed energy for almost 4 minutes and 11 seconds. It healed his wounds. The jackpot also allowed him to refill his cursed technique. So he decided to charge his attack before the jackpot ended. Meanwhile, Kashimo’s punching technique wasn’t effective against Hakari. Learning that Hakari’s sure-hit techniques were ineffective, Kashimo used them as a counterattack.

He won the jackpot after drawing three odd numbers. This increased the likelihood of the feature’s effect. It gave Hakari the chance to hit the jackpot. But there was a high probability that his move was wrong. However, he still had a chance to hit the jackpot. This allowed Hakari to plan his next move. Later, Kashimo and Hakari continued fighting. Hakari has successfully won another jackpot. After hitting three consecutive jackpots, Hakari won the game.

Akutami Gege

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 will be released on Sunday June 19th, 2022. You can also read it in the Weekly Shonen Jump manga. The next chapter will finally reveal the fate of Hakari and how he will survive the match. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.