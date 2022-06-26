Will Fans See An Ultimate Showdown Between Tissaia And Yennefer In The Witcher Season 3?

The short answer is yes, probably. But that’s boring, so let’s dive a little deeper. In the second season of The Witcher, Tissaia de Vries and Yennefer von Vengerberg stand on opposing sides of an upcoming battle, although only one of them knows about it. On one side, Yennefer stands with Geralt and Ciri and the remaining witchers to protect the White Wolf’s magical ward from all harm. On the other hand, Tissaia, along with the Northern Kingdom, plan to take down Ciri before she has a chance to abuse her powers. While Yennefer’s commitment to anything but herself is hesitant at best, it’s likely that her dual bond with Geralt and Ciri will be enough to sustain their partnership in Season 3. With no official information to go on, the story so far seems to indicate that a fight between Tissaia and Yennefer is inevitable.

But there’s more – if Andrzej Sapkowski’s books are considered (and if Cavill has anything to say about them, they do) then Tissaia is running out of time. The character does not survive the second novel, Time Of Contempt, which focuses heavily on the efforts of evil men who want to possess Ciri. Her death, caused by her own hand, comes after realizing the error that sided with Vilgefortz (played by Mahesh Jadu in the series).

Who was introduced in “The Age of Scorn”? Vilgefortz. Who had more screen time in the second season than in the first? Vilgefortz. When the audience is presented with a magical duel between Tissaia and Yennefer, it is likely that this will be one of the last things she ever does.