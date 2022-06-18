Will Chicago Med Actually Lose Sarah Rafferty?

A quick look at Sarah Rafferty’s Instagram account suggests the actor is gearing up to move on to greener pastures — particularly with Netflix. Deadline announced back in late April that Rafferty would play the mother in their upcoming series, My Life With the Walter Boys, and it looks like the actor is already in Canada for filming (via Instagram). Add that to her previous posts about saying goodbye to her castmates and the city of Chicago, and chances are the actor will stay for more Chicago Med drama.

However, that doesn’t mean the transplant surgeon (or the actor who plays her) will never appear on the show One Chicago again. If the show’s writers decide to milk their storyline in the same way, say, Grey’s Anatomy did with Dr. Derek Shepherd did in Season 9, and if they’re willing to sidestep Rafferty’s new Netflix schedule, she could be on both shows at once. Actors starring in more than one show at a time aren’t uncommon, after all (see: Christopher Meloni, who plays dual roles in HBO’s “Oz” and “Law & Order: SVU,” or Zosia Mamet, who appears in “Mad Men” and “Law & Order: SVU.” “Girls”). And even if popular actors leave the “One Chicago” shows — as Jesse Spencer recently did for “Chicago Fire” — that doesn’t mean they’re gone forever. But until we know more about it , whose contracts will be renewed for Season 8 of Chicago Med, we can only wait with bated breath.