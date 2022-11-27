Will Byers’ 7 Best And 7 Worst Stranger Things Episodes Ranked

When Jonathan, Argyle (Eduardo Franco), Mike and Will search for Eleven in the Stranger Things season 4 episode “Papa,” Will and Mike share a heartfelt moment in the backseat. Mike is openly concerned that Eleven won’t need him anymore once she gets her powers back, and Will tries to give her some advice.

For most of the season, Will carried around a rolled-up painting. Seeing Mike’s distress, he finally reveals the image showing Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas fighting a powerful dragon in a Dungeons & Dragons scene. The real thrill comes when Will assures Mike that he is the heart of their party and that without him they would never be successful – not even Eleven.

The entire monologue is a pretty clear metaphor for Will’s own feelings as he worries he pushed Mike away for fear of losing him. In an interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp claimed that Will is gay on the show — something that’s been heavily alluded to but never confirmed — and that he “loves Mike.” In this scene it’s clear that he feels like he can’t really express his true feelings towards his best friend just yet, whatever they may be exactly. When Jonathan looks back at his brother through the back window, your heart might break for Will.