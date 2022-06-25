Will Asari And Aoi Settle Down? Release Date

advertisement

Ao Ashi Episode 12 will explore Aoi’s relationship with Kuroda and Asari. Kuroda and Asari were not happy to learn that Aoi would play in the first eleven. It caused problems between them and they had trouble expressing their sorrow. However, when the trainer questioned Aoi about the matter, he decided to remain a mother. But after the game things went well.

Now, in the 12th episode, the team meets the toughest opponent of all time. The captain will be tense and working on his team’s weaknesses. Meanwhile, things will be challenging in Aoi’s life, especially with Asari and Kuroda. Read on to find out more.

Ao Ashi Episode 12: What Will Happen Next?

During the game, Aoi noticed that he, Kuroda, and Asari were playing in a row. So he found out about their mistake and decided to pass the ball to Kuroda. Later, Aoi and Kuroda played well, and their grudges were sorted as well. Now, in Ao Ashi Episode 12, things between Aoi and Kuroda are starting to settle down. However, Asari will feel down after seeing Kuroda and Aoi having a quality time together.

Meanwhile, the team prepares for the next game. After learning about the opposing team, the captain will be a bit stressed. He will quickly arrange a meeting, and everyone will gather soon. They discuss their team’s weaknesses and how to address them. The captain will ask Aoi and Asari to settle everything before their game. In the meantime, they must find a way to win the match.

A short summary!

Episode 11 began with coaches speaking to team members about their attitudes over the past week. Tachibana, Ootomo, and Aoi had a word with Asari. After learning that Aoi was chosen for the team instead of him, Asari was unhappy and they discussed it. Later, their trainer asked Aoi why Asari and Kuroda weren’t happy with his decision. However, the coach demanded that if Aoi could answer that, he would just let him play; Otherwise, Aoi would not be able to be part of the team for the next three months.

Later, Aoi spotted Fukuda who was on his phone. He asked him to put it on speakers so he could talk to whoever Fukuda was talking to. Aoi later told the person that he was playing his first official match. When Fukuda asked how he was feeling, he replied that he just wanted to win the game. But the team didn’t play well in the match after losing halftime when they met in the dressing room. The captain asked to replace Aoi, Asari, and Kuroda, but Aoi encouraged everyone. Later they all played well and scored goals.

Ao Ashi Episode 12 titled “Eagle Eye” will be broadcast on local Japanese channels on June 25, 2022. It will be available to stream in select regions on Crunchyroll. It will finally reveal the fate of Aois and Asari’s friendship. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.