Wild Stories From Marvel Films That Are Actually True

In the mid-2000s, Marvel Entertainment sought higher returns on feature films developed from their stable of comic book heroes and formed their own independent production unit, Marvel Studios. Led by then-CEO David Maisel and Production President Kevin Feige, they decided to develop a series of feature films that they would distribute through studios such as Paramount. After selling the rights to several of their most well-known franchises – Spider-Man, X-Men and The Fantastic Four – they announced a list of 10 features to be released over the next eight years.

Announced in 2005, this first lineup was anchored by the Avengers, Ant-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, Shang-Chi and two lesser-known teams (at least to general cinema audiences): Cloak and Dagger and the pre-teen quartet Power Pack. Notably absent from the list: Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and the Hulk, who were all members of the Avengers and were all properties whose licensing rights belonged to other companies such as Sony, Paramount, New Line, and Universal.

The rights to each of these four characters eventually reverted to Marvel, who remixed the original 10 traits and placed Iron Man and the Hulk as its first two productions. Shang-Chi would wait nearly two decades before earning his spot in the MCU, while Cloak and Dagger enjoyed a two-year run on Freeform before joining the third and final season of Runaways on Hulu. As for the Power Pack, a feature film was in development in 2017, but little has been heard since then.