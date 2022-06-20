Why Westworld Fans Are So Divided Over Aaron Paul’s Character

In a Reddit thread dedicated to discussing the announcement that West Side Story breakout star Ariana DeBose had joined the cast of Westworld Season 4 (via TV Line), one Redditor commented, ” Hopefully she’s not wasted like Aaron Paul.” The user’s comment drew a wide range of reactions from Westworld fans, with u/amulie commenting, “Honestly, his role in [‘Breaking Bad’] was so iconic and well written [‘Westworld’] doesn’t seem nearly as convincing to him [Paul] feels wasted.”

In the same thread, u/throw23me echoed their Westworld fans’ thoughts on Caleb, writing, “He just followed other characters throughout the season. [and] didn’t do much myself. Aaron Paul wasn’t able to show too much of his acting ability.” Of course, not every fan thinks that Westworld Season 3 doesn’t give Paul enough to do. For example, u/Bamford38 wrote: “Why are you doing this? Do you think he was wasted? He had a big role last season.”

Overall, these comments indicate that fans are still divided on the size of Caleb’s role in Westworld Season 3. For his part, Paul told Collider in 2020 that he was convinced to take on the role of Caleb because the character originally came to him. “It was meant to represent the audience’s perspective on what it’s like to be a civilian in this futuristic society and what that really means,” Paul said.

The actor added, “Being able to, in a way, get a glimpse behind the velvet curtain into the future of Westworld was a dream come true. It was an instant yes from me.” With that in mind, it seems certain that Paul wasn’t disappointed with the nature of his role in Westworld Season 3 — even if some fans of the show were.