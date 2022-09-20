Why We Rarely Ever See Love Island Contestants In The Pool

British contestant Zara McDermott, speaking to Closer, offered to explain that contestants could not wear microphones in the pool, so the production team preferred that they stay dry. “You’re not really allowed to talk or have any conversations unless you have a microphone on,” McDermott explained. “So of course if you wanted to talk you were encouraged to come out and then they would film.” While this makes perfect practical sense, there can be another explanation.

Another British participant, Kady McDermott (no relation), who also spoke to Closer, had an alternative explanation for why the participants never used the pool: “We actually didn’t go in the pool much because it’s so cold”, explained McDermott. “Because we went to the villa at the end of May and it’s just getting into summer, the pool wasn’t heated or anything.” Of course, both explanations can apply.

As pointed out by one Reddit user, u/SunsetDreams1111, a visit to the pool generally doesn’t make good TV. “It’s not great television, just like food. We know they eat, but we don’t always see it. When editors have to cut a show, they need a lot of dialogue to fill in the gaps.” That’s a good point, since there’s probably a lot of contestant activity that never makes it to the final cut (and a lot of it probably from very good ones Found). They could, of course, set up full live streams of the moments excised from the show’s final edit, much like “Big Brother” does, but viewers are probably better off getting straight to the juicy drama.