Why We Have Chicago Fire Fans To Thank For This Upcoming Violet And Hawkins Storyline

In the season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire, the pair reignite the flames of their relationship and things are only going to get more interesting in the future. In an interview with TV Line, showrunners Andrea Newman and Derek Haas revealed that they have been tailoring a very special out-of-town story arc for fans.

“So I can tell you that we found that for some reason audiences love it when couples go out on the town together,” Haas said. “So we thought it would be nice if Hawkins asked Violet to go out of town with him in an upcoming episode.”

Additionally, Newman promised that this is just the beginning for the two and that their once-secret relationship will now be revealed. “And the funny thing now is that even though Hawkins in particular has taken a blow to his career, it’s like the chains have fallen off,” he explained. “You are now unrestricted. They can be together and be together in public, and it’s a whole new chapter for them to be out in the world as a couple and really explore together.”

“Chicago Fire” is currently experiencing a relative lack of romantic couples, so the fact that “Hawkami” has decided to go public with things could be very welcome news for fans. Expect a lot of interesting things in the future of the duo.