Why Voldemort Using Lucius’ Wand Makes More Sense Than You Might Think

The Dark Lord’s derogatory treatment of the Malfoys has its own consequences; It could be argued that Voldemort’s various humiliations of Lucius, his wife, Narcissa (Helen McCrory) and Draco (Tom Felton) – from using their home as the Death Eaters’ headquarters to forcing Draco to do his dirty work – are, leading them to forsake their allegiance to the Dark Lord in favor of protecting their own small family unit.

Narcissa’s concern for her son helps Harry and his friends win the Battle of Hogwarts. When Voldemort asks her to confirm that Harry is dead, she instead asks him if Draco is alive. After Harry says it is him, she lies to Voldemort so the Death Eaters can infiltrate the castle and she and Lucius can get out with their son alive.

In the end, the Malfoys played an integral part in Harry’s victory, from Narcissa’s lying in the Forbidden Forest to Lucius’ careless giving of Ginny (Bonnie Wright) one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes to Draco’s feigned insecurity about not being able to recognize Harry when he, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) are captured by Snatchers and taken to Malfoy Manor.