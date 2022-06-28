Why These Tom Cruise Movies Never Got A Sequel

These days, it can feel like any movie with a faintly recognizable brand name is being turned into a streaming TV show. This is particularly true of several Paramount Pictures titles being translated into small-screen programming to bolster the Paramount+ streaming service, such as Fatal Attraction, The Parallax View, and Footloose. The most lucrative theatrical releases of yesteryear are now fodder for streaming royalties.

One Paramount project that won’t get this treatment, however, is Days of Thunder. This 1990 Tom Cruise title was just okay at the time, but it’s a recognizable name and a follow-up or remake in the form of a TV show could have drawn more attention to Paramount+. However, in March 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cruise vetoed the idea of ​​translating the property into a TV show. This star loves the big screen and doesn’t want his attributes to be associated with streaming or bypassing theatrical performances. That concept was erased so quickly that details of what a Days of Thunder show might even look like were never released. The age of streaming TV is bringing plenty of movies to the small screen, but don’t count on Days of Thunder or any cruise vehicle to be part of the trend.