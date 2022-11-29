Why The Strange World Creators Avoided Steampunk Aesthetics Despite The Film’s Retro Pulp Origins

Director Don Hall noted of Strange World’s influences that if one traces the technological inventions of pulp fiction, they boast of “really inventive, really interesting vehicles and machines.” At the same time, your standard cars were of the order of the day.

“We wanted to take inspiration from that and build a world where there are no terrestrial cars,” Hall said. “They had to fly in these airships, but it was all based on airship technology with propellers.” Why? “It was fun, it was quirky and [it] cause[d] feel of those early adventure and sci-fi novels,” explains Hall.

The one design option that the “Strange World” makers have removed from the agenda? Despite its well-loved nature among alternate history fans and fictional dirigible fanatics alike – steampunk. Conli notes that “we didn’t want steampunk because steampunk is essentially a dirty, gritty world because they use coal to boil water that creates steam.”

While it’s easy to imagine steam-powered technology as hypothetically clean given its water consumption, the use of coal casts a dirty, filthy veil over, well, anything that would provide a stark contrast to the evergreen look of Avalonia’s world. More importantly, it would not work with the discovered source of Avalonia’s technology, Pando. Unlike coal, “Pando is essentially pure force,” a green technology until the problems surfaced. The steampunk aesthetic just wouldn’t work in Avalonia.

The end result is a unique emotional world that has the tractable vibes of classic pulp fiction but without the steampunk grit that often characterizes the genre, creating a world worth exploring.

Strange World is out in theaters.