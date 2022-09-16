Why The Stars In Verizon’s Apple One Commercial Look So Familiar

With all those credits mentioned and more, chances are you’ve recognized Cecily Strong and Adam Scott from their earlier work. Most likely, however, it’s what they’ve been a part of lately that’s gotten your appreciation. There is credit for Cecily Strong on her resume that has lasted an impressive amount of time, especially compared to her previous work.

Strong joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2012, best known for their weekly contribution on the show’s weekend update. While teaming up with Seth Meyers, the duo has hit the news every week and become one of the show’s top comedic commentators of all time. Strong worked his way (deservedly) into the sketch segments and became one of the most notable cast members on the show. Her popularity helped her continue to join other outside projects, including the Ghostbusters reboot.

As for Adam Scott, single-camera sitcom fans will most likely recognize him either for starring in the series Party Down, in which he played a struggling actor struggling to make ends meet in a catering business, or as Leslie Knope’s love interest in the hit series, “Parks and Recreations.” However, if those options haven’t inspired a familiarity, his new show Severance most likely will. Ironically, the award-winning drama series streams on Apple TV, one of the perks he and Cecily are enjoying with their new Verizon plan!