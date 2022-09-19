Why The Serpent Queen Has Scholars Questioning Its Portrayal Of Catherine De Medici

During the reign of Catherine de Medici from 1547 to 1559, the much-maligned queen became known for her calculated, brutal style of rule. But her characterization as an Ice Queen is a little off the mark, scholars say. “A snake is someone who stabs you in the back, who is always in the shadows trying to get you,” says Estelle Paranque, author of “Blood, Fire and Gold: The Story of Elizabeth I and Catherine de Medici” (via Smithsonian magazines). And that couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to Catherine.”

Indeed, some claim that her bloody reign, marked in part by the conflict between the Huguenots and the Guise-led Catholics, served the pursuit of peace and her family’s success as aristocrats. “She is a selfless, tireless negotiator for peace,” says Una McIlvenna, author of “Scandal and Reputation at the Court of Catherine de Medici,” (via Smithsonian Magazine). “She is fully committed to the success of her children’s rule.”

The Serpent Queen showrunner Justin Haythe hoped to cast de Medici’s perceived villainess in a sympathetic, complex light. “I liked the idea of ​​a villain from the story who would come up to us and say, ‘Let me tell you why I did the things I did and you’ll judge me differently,'” Haythe told Town & Country. “You really have to ask yourself if this is an evil person with good parts, or a good person capable of surviving doing evil.”