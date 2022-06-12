Why The Opening Of Better Call Saul Season 6 Means More Than You Think

While AMC is doing its best to keep everything under wraps, they couldn’t help but share a few details about the second half of the season. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the network’s chief critic Daniel Fienberg asked series creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan questions about the making of the hugely successful prequel series and its possible end.

They briefly discussed upcoming guest appearances from Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), then mentioned audience excitement about new characters like Kim Wexler from Rhea Seehorn and Nacho Varga from Michael Mando. Gould and Gilligan later discussed the season 6 premiere and how AMC licensed orchestrated music from “Days of Wine and Roses” to set a simple, old-fashioned romantic tone to start things off in style. Gould also seemed to tease how the choice of music might foreshadow the end of something, most likely Jimmy and Kim’s relationship, or perhaps Kim’s life, though Bob Odenkirk mentioned in 2021 (via The Guardian) that he doesn’t think Seehorn’s character is there do will die in season 6.

“Dave [Porter] made wonderful music in this episode, but [the opening] is actually the Jackie Gleason Orchestra playing ‘Days of Wine and Roses,'” Gould said. “It’s a tragic love story and it felt right. Thomas Golubic is our music supervisor, but I think I actually found this and would play it every day on the way to work. It just felt right, this huge orchestra. This is the beginning of easy listening music. I’m told Jackie Gleason kind of invented easy listening music.”

“Maybe you could call it kitsch,” Gould concluded. “I forgot the wording, but there’s real emotion in kitsch.”