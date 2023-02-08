Why The Menu Isn’t The Movie People Think It Is

Last year environmental activists “defaced” over two dozen famous paintings, including Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” and Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” Because the works were protected by glass, none of them were obviously damaged, and this was one of the reasons they were chosen: the activists didn’t really want to destroy art, they just wanted to ask why people care more about art than climate change . After the “attacks” the conversation turned not to climate change but to whether it was just a waste of time (per New York) or worse, ultimately counterproductive. After all, these works hung in public, non-profit museums, not in Charles Montgomery Burns’ private hiding place.

Furthermore, as noted by The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer, it was a binary opposition that made little sense. “For example, if you and I were standing next to a stunned horse,” Meyer wrote, “and you hit the horse, I would probably say, ‘Stop hitting that horse!’ … It would be very erratic if you answered, ‘Why do you care more about this horse than about climate change?’”

In their (understandable) frustration, the activists had lost their own conspiracy and presented an ultimately hollow, illogical act as allegedly radical activism. It’s easy to bully these activists for not seeing that, but what The Menu suggests is that it’s an easy mistake. That means it’s easy to get caught up in the conceptual and ultimately be ineffective. The problem with the performative is that it’s similarly easy to get carried away by the quality of our own performance, and even afterwards Help serve the status quo. This notion of acting and hollow gesture is an integral part of the film’s own message, but it is only revealed through the viewer’s involvement.