Why The Matrix Might Be To Blame For The Bad CGI In The Matrix Reloaded

Over on the r/FanTheories subreddit, u/luisseg provided an amusing and actually kind of believable in-universe explanation of why the CGI in The Matrix Reloaded isn’t the best and has to do with the rendering of the Matrix itself. As mentioned above, the CGI gets noticeably worse during the big fight between Smith’s clone army and Neo. According to the theory, this is because Neo and Smith are both anomalies who break the rules inherent in the Matrix itself. Its servers get overloaded and as a result, the video quality drops drastically, resulting in poor CGI.

While it would be easy to dismiss this as a nice little in-universe excuse to dismiss criticism of poorly rendered CGI, there is actually precedent for it. It wouldn’t be the first time the “Matrix” films have used real life to tell their stories. This is especially true of the latest film, The Matrix Resurrections, which includes some bits of dialogue calling on Warner Bros. to revive the franchise. Everything is presented in a very tongue-in-cheek manner. Could the Matrix Reloaded’s bad CGI have preceded the Wachowskis?

Again, this is just fan theory and as such should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s definitely fun to imagine an entire team of special effects experts creating shoddy CGI on purpose in the name of storytelling.