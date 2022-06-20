Why The Ending Of Supernatural Has Fans So Divided

In June 2022, Redditor cwhagedom started a thread claiming why she felt the “Supernatural” finale was both appropriate and necessary. The penultimate episode, “Inherit the Earth,” didn’t exactly tie the show together in a neat little arc, so “Carry On” filled the gap. Many in the thread agreed with the original post and expressed their love for seeing what became of Sam and Dean in the afterlife. On the other hand, several commentators expressed their disappointment with the finale, with reasons ranging from Dean’s unexpected death to Sam’s cruel old man wig.

While many of those elements would likely have stayed and still divided the Supernatural community in response, Carry On unfolded almost entirely differently. According to showrunner Andrew Dabb in the book “Supernatural 15 Seasons: The Crew Member’s Souvenir,” when Sam and Dean got to Heaven, they entered a converted Harvelle’s Roadhouse packed with friends and allies from years past. The band Kansas was even supposed to show up to play their hit song “Carry On Wayward Son.” Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible for such a star-studded version of the episode to come to fruition (via TV Insider).

At the end of the day, “Supernatural” is really over, and while it wasn’t always perfect, it mostly entertained the majority of viewers. It’s just too bad his final departure remains such a point of contention among fans and likely will remain so for years to come.