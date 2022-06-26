Why The Character Names On Bones Have Fans Looking Twice

“Has anyone noticed how many times the same or similar character names are repeated in Bones?” u/randettit posted on a Bones subreddit. You don’t need to have a keen eye to notice that names appear to repeat on Bones and there are some odd coincidences. One of them is that from season 7 to season 9, Booth and Brennan were hunting a serial killer named Christopher Pelant (Andrew Leeds). Fourteen episodes later in Season 9, Episode 18 (“The Carrot in the Kudzu”), actress Sunnie Pelant would make her debut as the couple’s daughter, Christine Booth. What makes this coincidence even more intriguing is the fact that in Season 5 Episode 22 (“The Beginning of the End”) Colonel Dan Pelant (Ned Vaughn) attempts to recruit Booth back into the Army.

While no one in the “Bones” writer’s room has ever acknowledged the Pelant connection, Hart Hanson has said that he named the character Jack Hodgins (TJ Thyne) after his best man (via University College Alumni Magazine). Another Redditor, u/Ictc1, also noted that “EVERYBODY is also named Andy. Or variations of the name Andrew.. Agent Andy, Baby Andy, Andrew Hacker, Rebecca is dating Drew. (Also note the first name of the actor who played Christopher Pelant.)

While it’s unclear if the reused names were intentional or coincidental, it’s an interesting observation from “Bones” fans and — since the show is over — one we may never get an answer to.