Why The Cast Of Dark Winds Looks So Familiar

The Skinwalkers PBS films of the early 2000s presented a slightly different vision of Leaphorn and Chee than we see in Dark Winds. There it was Leaphorn, the suit-wearing, cynical city cop; Although Chee was younger, she was more in touch with the land they patrolled and with the traditions of her people. Here, however, we have a more nuanced take. It’s Chee, who shows up at the police station in a blue polyester suit after spending years off the reservation. He serves two masters, works for the FBI and the tribal police simultaneously, and while he may not believe in the old ways like his colleague Bernadette does (not yet), he understands enough to stay alive.

Actor Kiowa Gordon made his film debut as shapeshifter Embry Call in Twilight: New Moon and its sequels. Born in Germany but raised on the Hualapai Reservation in Arizona, Gordon followed that franchise with a role in the two-season Jason Momoa-led Sundance drama The Red Road and the Canadian horror film Blood Quantum, starring Michael Greyeyes the main role . Like Gordon’s co-star Elva Guerra, Gordon also guest-starred on an episode of Rutherford Falls alongside Greyeyes, as well as an episode of Reservation Dogs. He also appeared on the CW reboot Roswell, New Mexico and is featured (in a way) in the 2022 rotoscopically animated sci-fi western Quantum Cowboys.