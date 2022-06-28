Why The Boys Fans Are Suddenly Terrified Of A-Train After The Herogasm Episode

In a recent thread on Reddit, fans of The Boys discussed the horrifying and gruesome outcome of A-Train’s murderous attack on Blue Hawk. At the end of Herogasm, A-Train once again uses his speed to drag Blue Hawk across the ground, essentially melting his skin and body away – killing him. After the run, A-Train suffers a heart attack. If the two characters weren’t actually despicable, these fans might even have felt sorry for them.

Still, many fans noted that it was a particularly non-subtle reminder of A-Train’s deadly abilities. In a post on Reddit, u/AeroLewis started the conversation by pointing out that A-Train “can kill you without you even knowing, and you’re going to die horribly.” Of course, A-Train has in the past carelessly used its speed, killing innocent people like Robin in the process. U/iiJashin recalled and built on that comment by referencing a moment in Season 1 Episode 4 (“The Female of Species”) where A-Train tries to kill Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), by repeatedly banging her head against a wall with incredible speed.

Amusingly, u/BauranGaruda brought up Isaac Newton’s second law of motion to illustrate how much power A-Train must have to move at such speeds. For some people, the joy of an all-too-baseless superhero series centers almost entirely on watching the creators indulge in excess. With that in mind, u/OF010 wrote, “A-Train’s kills are always a treat,” a comment that received more than 1,500 upvotes.