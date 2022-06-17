Why The Boys’ Crimson Countess Has TWD Fans Doing Double Takes

Maybe it was the elaborate superhero costume, maybe it was the passage of time, but whatever the reason, some fans didn’t know that Laurie Holden, who plays the Crimson Countess on “The Boys,” was the same person who played Andrea Harrison performed “The Walking Dead.” In the Reddit discussion thread for “The Boys” Season 3 Episode 5, some fans who finally made the connection were shocked that they didn’t recognize them.

After a fan made a joke linking “The Boys” to “The Walking Dead,” some fans of both shows double-tapped. u/potatoguiness noted, “I didn’t know it was her and I’m a huge TWD fan. Now that I look back and connect the dots, it looks like her.” Others were equally shocked, with u/AdamGoodtime123 doubting their own sanity, writing, “Woah! I had no idea. Holy cow. She looks so different here (or am I just bad with faces?)” Some blamed her elaborate costuming, as u/The_Celtic_Chemist noted: “No, even knowing that she is, I think she is is difficult to recognize. And I’m pretty good with faces. I was really blown away by the age and the red hair and all of that. I can see them, but I doubt I would have placed them if I hadn’t been told.”

Of course, Holden has a history of fitting into her roles. During her long career, she played double agent Marita Covarrubias on The X-Files, was scorned by love on The Fantastic Four as Ben Grimm’s ex-flame, and even fought as Amanda in the Stephen King adaptation The Mist Role of the Crimson Countess is another feather in her cap, proving Holden can hold her own in any genre and role.