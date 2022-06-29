Why The Big Bang Theory Fans Are So Divided Over Which Half Of The Show Is Better

In June 2022, Redditor u/summaiyah99 did one of the boldest things you can do on the internet: give your opinion on a media post. “I don’t know if this is popular opinion or not, but the first two seasons were way too slow and boring. The real fun starts with season 5,” they wrote, and so began a lot of back-and-forth between “Big Bang Theory” fans. Some claim that seasons 1 and 2 are the best, since they kept the main cast small and didn’t focus as much on romance and drama, while others think the inclusion of Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) made the remaining 10 seasons well worth watching.

These two sides of The Big Bang Theory each have their respective defenders and detractors, and that’s a good thing. Plus, at the end of the day, the minds behind the show couldn’t be happier with what they’ve had the chance to be a part of. “Every special effect and camera angle and every page of the script – everyone was really interested in contributing,” Bill Prady told Variety, adding that everyone involved in the production strives to make each episode the best it can be. Those efforts may not always have worked for viewers, but overall, the thought and commitment count.

“The Big Bang Theory” will be at the center of fan discussions for one reason or another for years to come. It stands to reason that for as many people loving seasons 1 and 2, just as many will come to defend seasons 3 through 12.