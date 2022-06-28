Why Some Seinfeld Fans Think George Is The Real Star Of The Show

A Reddit thread started by u/brighteyed79 asked, “Am I the only one who thinks George is the true star of the show?” They later elaborated in another comment that while the balance between each of the four Main characters is great, George’s storylines seemed like the climax. U/mlr571 not only agreed, but offered an explanation as to why George seems like the star of the show. “George is imo the central character. All ongoing action revolves around him, ie his various jobs and commitment.”

In an interview with Emmy TV Legends, Jason Alexander detailed his experience as George Costanza and why people love the character despite his many flaws. “His knowledge of his own utter dysfunction is charming. I actually find him a really charming character because sometimes he’s able to step back and say, ‘Oh my god, I’m a mess. I’m a mess.’ And what I hear from people all the time, more than any other character on the show, is, “We know a George. We know a George.” George is the guy you know in our lives.”

From his work to his relationships, George takes minor life issues and not only blows them out of proportion, but lets them consume his life for a long time to come. Throughout the series, George Costanza does some pretty horrible things, and he also drags his friends into his ridiculous antics. The show would be missing a lot without his character. The truth is, as Alexander said, everyone knows a Constanza of one sort or another and leaves a trail of chaos like breadcrumbs everywhere, and it’s no wonder viewers still enjoy watching him on TV.