Why Some Rick And Morty Fans Think Solar Opposites Is Too Embarrassing To Watch

“What does everyone think about Solar Opposites?” asks u/WyldStalions on the r/rickandmorty subreddit. The original poster goes on to say that they don’t care about the series. “Some of the jokes I find funny, but some I find baseless.”

There’s a good amount of consensus about the thread, with some calling the show downright awkward. “It feels like a solo album/side project that a lead singer releases to produce songs that didn’t make it for their main band,” wrote u/TitoC137. Other complaints range from “Solar Opposites” feeling rushed to seemingly serious questions about where all the jokes have gone.

However, not everyone in the thread is totally sold on the show. Many other commenters love Solar Opposites, with particular praise for the Wall subplot that brought some Solar Opposites fans to tears. It may not be as deep or philosophical as Rick and Morty, but for those who enjoy both, the comparison seems unfair. “People come in expecting ‘Rick and Morty’ and are disappointed,” wrote a defense attorney, u/hairmetal_alchemist. Fair enough.