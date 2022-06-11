Why Some Longtime Fans Stopped Watching Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch may have built its success on high seas suspense, but some believe the show’s drama has become increasingly artificial over time. Redditor u/PaddyPat12 made a post on the r/deadliestcatch subreddit in which they announced, “I can no longer watch this show. The fake drama is unbearable.” The user cited several examples from the season 17 premiere, such as when one ship tried to sneak up on another at night and the crew used night vision goggles to locate them. Many commenters agreed with the post.

“The sad thing is that the job is inherently full of drama, which is why it’s so popular,” user u/pcnauta commented on the thread. “There’s no need to add faux drama to the show. ESPECIALLY such an obvious and poorly written drama.”

And fans aren’t the only ones who have accused the show of faking drama. Former Deadliest Catch star Elliot Neese has claimed that not everything that happens out at sea is accurately portrayed on the show after he claimed to Blastzone Online that a certain Season 8 storyline was entirely fabricated.

“When they said my boat had hit the ice with a guy who had fallen asleep at the wheel,” said Neese in an interview, “that never happened. I woke up at least 300 yards from the ice and slowly took the boat through to get to St. Paul. And if you actually look at the footage, you can see that the frame rate has been changed to make it look like we were driving fast.”