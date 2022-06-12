Why Some Longtime Fans Can’t Stand Modern Family Guy

When someone asked the r/television subreddit why people didn’t seem to like “Family Guy” anymore, the most consistent answer given was that the quality of the show, similar to that of many TV series that stay on the air for long periods of time, had decreased with age. r/randomnightmare wrote, “This downward trend in quality has been going on for years and isn’t a recent occurrence, at least for me.”

u/GeorgeLuasHasNoChin did like others to compare Family Guy to The Simpsons, but for different reasons than one would expect: “Like The Simpsons, the early seasons were of a much better quality and the writing was much better [sic] tighter and smarter,” they wrote. In fact, u/BryceKKelly’s observation that the newer “Family Guy” “follows its own format, like a copycat show that totally misses the point” is similar to the criticism of later “Simpsons.” episodes would receive.

Other Redditors noted that the cutaway gags that were so prominent they were parodied in “South Park” lost their freshness. u/JaredUnzipped noted how “the show just got too dependent on that one gimmick,” and u/amorousCephalopod summed it up: “The cutaway formula got old incredibly fast.”