Why Some Longtime Fans Can’t Stand Deadliest Catch: Bloodline

According to some Deadliest Catch fans, the biggest problem with Deadliest Catch: Bloodline is that the point of the show is unclear. “Is it an exploration of grief?” u/Inevitable_Towel_444 posted a thread on the subreddit r/deadliestcatch discussing the series. “Expand business activities? restore family ties? Sport fishing in Hawaii? All this? None of this makes any sense.”

Some commenters also noted that the show’s premise feels unrealistic and underdeveloped. “Phil’s notes and coordinates might have meant something in the 80’s before the internet, but not now,” commented u/MagnificentFloof42. “Maps, Google, and information at your fingertips make those old maps and coordinates irrelevant.”

If some viewers feel the show isn’t thought through enough, it may have something to do with the speed with which it went from a simple idea to a full-fledged series. In an interview Josh Harris did with TV Shows Ace, the series star said the idea for the show was a “joke at first” and quickly took off until he, McManus and a film crew flew to Hawaii just five days later . “We didn’t expect to shoot for it, it just happened,” Harris said in the interview.

“Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” may have glaring issues according to fans, but the show has clearly had success with three seasons to date, and there’s likely more to come. Perhaps future outings will attract more longtime Deadliest Catch fans, but for now, this spin-off remains a wash for many.