Why Some Fans Think Jim And Pam Should Have Never Gotten Together In The Office

The overriding opinion of viewers is that Jim and Pam are soul mates. But some fans on Reddit aren’t afraid to voice their unpopular belief that the relationship wasn’t the fairy tale some are making it out to be.

In a thread dedicated to her take on the couple, u/Curlyyogagirl1 highlighted what she thinks both characters’ flaws are. “Jim is in a way disturbingly obsessed with the receptionist at his place of work. He makes excuses to talk to her, pretends to be her friend when he has ulterior motives…” they argued. They went on to say, “That would be fine if he did that for, say, a few months to try and hook up with a single woman who hasn’t openly denied his advances. But Jim’s depravity has been there for YEARS, to an openly engaged woman.” As for Pam, u/Curlyyogagirl1 sees her as controlling and selfish.

In a separate thread about unpopular The Office opinions, u/americanslang59 said they would have been content if Jim and Pam’s love story fizzled out before they even started dating. “You both deserve other people,” said this user.

And it turns out, if things had gone a little differently, Jim and Pam’s skeptics might have been right. The book Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office describes a discarded storyline in which Jim would have cheated on Pam with Cathy Simms (Lindsey Broad), Pam’s replacement for maternity leave at Dunder Mifflin. But it seems that unlike certain fans, John Krasinski had too much love for Jim and Pam since he refused to film such a scene (via New York Post).