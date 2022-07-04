Why Rick And Morty Fans Can’t Get Enough Of The Story Train Episode

Never Ricking Morty functions as an anthology episode with a twist. Simply put, the episode takes place on a train that literally acts as a narrative device, with the titular duo battling numerous characters. With its ultra-meta commentary, confident jokes, and fourth-wall-breaking humor, it’s an episode that has to be seen to be believed.

Those who have seen the episode love it. Redditor mr_zolfi created a subreddit with an image from the episode, and numerous fans responded with great enthusiasm. Many of them not only praised the episode, but also claimed that it was one of the best episodes of the series. Period. Redditor vertigo3pc calls it “…one of the most brilliant one off episodes of this series. Heckineseal goes even further by calling it, “…my favorite episode. Most of the cartoon characters in the Bible are bona fide copies of Christian children’s cartoons.”

Others pointed out other specific scenes from the episode, like Redditor JohnRCC calling out, “Morty’s horrible story about Beth and Summer… one of my favorite moments in the entire series.” Redditor Iohet praises the episode’s fantastic cast, particularly Paul Giamatti as the antagonist of the episode, story lord.

One of the episode’s writers, Jeff Loveness, said that writing the episode “broke him” (via Adult Swim) and indeed, it would most likely be a tall order for any mere television writer to pull off. But luckily, the Rick and Morty crew pulled it off and delivered one of the most chaotic episodes a fan could ask for.