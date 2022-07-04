Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion trailer confirms anime adaptation of the isekai fantasy Kanojo ga Koshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyu manhwa

Key visual for upcoming anime Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On July 2, 2022, a website was launched to announce that the South Korean webtoon (manhwa) written by Milcha and illustrated by Whale entitled Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion (Kanojo ga Koshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyu auf Japanese) gets a TV anime series.

A key visual has also been released showing how the two main characters will look like in the animated version:

The trailer was also released on the same day.

What do the creators have to say about the upcoming anime?

I look forward to seeing the characters come to life on the big screen. At first I was in disbelief at the news, but now it’s starting to sink in that Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion is actually getting an anime. Must see! Whale commented at Natalie.mu

When I first heard that Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion was going to be an anime, I was ecstatic! This is all thanks to the devoted fans of the series. I hope this anime will bring joy to its viewers. I want to thank the fans again for all their support! Milcha commented at Natalie.mu

The cover of Volume 7 of Why Raeliana Ended at the Duke’s Mansion. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion?

The story revolves around an ordinary, modern-day Korean girl named Eunha Park, who desperately wants to go to college and just lead a normal life. Her excitement about going to college is cut short when she is thrown off a roof!

However, the story of Eunha Park does not end there. Eunha awakens in the body of Raeliana McMillan – the eldest daughter of a nouveau riche baron.

Strangely familiar with this new world, Eunha realizes the startling truth – the world is the same as in a novel she once read. Raeliana lives a fairytale life – spoiled and loved by her rich parents.

But Eunha knows Raeliana’s perfect life is doomed because she knows Raeliana is really just a plot. It is the murder of Raeliana by her fiancé begins the whole story.

Eunha Park, now the new Raeliana, refuses to die a second time and is determined to change her fate at any cost. Raeliana decides to use her knowledge of future events to secure a powerful ally for herself and sets her sights on Duke Noah Volstaire – a vieux wealthy male protagonist in a position of great power.

Raeliana offers Noah information on the condition that he act as her fake fiancé, but the duke’s duplicity thwarts her plans. It also doesn’t help that despite his terrible personality, Raeliana falls in love with the handsome Duke!

The cover of the first volume of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Where can I read about why Raeliana ended up in the Duke’s manor?

On September 19, 2016, the manhwa was serialized on Kakao’s digital comics and fiction platform, KakaoPage.

In Japan, the Manhwa is being serialized by the Pikkoma service, and Kadokawa has published the fifth compiled volume.

In October 2021, Yen Press announced that they licensed the manhwa for English publication.