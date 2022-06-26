Why Ozark Fans Are Still So Divided Over Ruth

Ruth’s journey in “Ozark” was not easy. Struggling with a tough upbringing and losing her family to acts of violence, Ruth was initially a sympathetic character on the show given all the trauma and grief she bravely endured. Despite her youthful wit, street savvy, and the fact that she doesn’t let herself be pushed around, she definitely didn’t have a happy ending — which most can agree was largely a result of her own actions.

A controversial Reddit thread on Ruth being unsympathetic reveals that Ruth’s careless actions led to her fall and subsequent murder. u/Mrs3anw commented: “Besides that, the whole thing the Byrds ruined my life and took everything from me Story was hard to swallow. How many times has Marty warned her that the decisions she makes would end badly?” A strong point is made here, considering Ruth’s stubbornness, going by her instincts, and repeatedly ignoring Marty’s advice not to However, following Ruth’s departure came as a bittersweet relief, with even Julia Garner confirming that “by the end of the season, she didn’t care about life anymore.” She did what she had to do, she killed Javi [Elizonndro, played by Alfonso Herrera]and after that mission, she was like a ghost,” she told Time.

Similarly, other fans have pointed out another aspect of Ruth that irks them. Ruth’s “Midwestern” accent — or lack thereof — is too deep and quickly gets annoying. Redditor u/mayxlyn claimed, “It’s so fake and weird. There’s no accent in Missouri (or anywhere else) that sounds like it.” On the other hand, u/hopperella disagrees, saying, “I think Ruth’s accent is good. Super strong and thick, but at least it’s consistent.”