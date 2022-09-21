Why Olivia Cooke Had A Tough First Day Of Shooting For House Of The Dragon

To promote the inaugural season of House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the show and her experience stepping onto Westeros for the first time. After revealing she was unfamiliar with ‘Game of Thrones’ before she landed the role of Alicent Hightower – the trigger for her to go and watch it – she dove into her first day on the set. “It was amazing and I was very hung over. Really bad, really bad,” she recalled, explaining that it all boiled down to a visit to comedian Alan Carr’s podcast “Life’s a Beach” the day before.

“My call time the next day wasn’t until 11 a.m., so just as a gesture, I brought a bottle of wine and the podcast was ready and we chat, chat, chat,” Cooke said, admitting she had a little too much to drink throughout the day. “I don’t remember coming home. I remember putting my head down to put my hair in a pony and falling,” she continues, noting that when she woke up she could feel one of her teeth chipped a bit — probably because of her point fall. Still, she went to the “House of the Dragon” set and didn’t tell a soul about her hangover or broken tooth.

Despite these unexpected obstacles, Olivia Cooke was clearly at her best as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. However, for her sake, one can only hope that she will not try her luck again in such a situation.