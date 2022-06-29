Why Naomi Won’t Be Returning For Season 2

As Deadline reported, one of the main reasons The CW decided to cancel “Naomi” was that the show just couldn’t pull in a consistent audience week in and week out. Although the series drew around 800,000 viewers when it premiered, the season one finale drew only about half that number, totaling 428,000 viewers (via TV Series Finale).

While these numbers are worrying enough, the devil is always in the details when it comes to canceling a show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 18-49 age group is the key demographic for network television, and that’s where “Naomi” struggled, too. From the series premiere to the series finale, the series lost more than 57% of that crucial viewership.

Interestingly, Deadline also speculated that another factor that may have influenced the show’s cancellation is the anticipated sale of The CW to Nexstar Media Group. Notably, the network’s questionable future has impacted its series in a number of ways, including one that sees DC take a radical approach to San Diego Comic-Con. The broadcaster has also discontinued a large number of series in recent months. In addition to Naomi, The CW recently dropped Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Dynasty, Charmed, In The Dark, 4400 and Roswell, New Mexico.

In another Deadline article, The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz seemed to attribute much of this to the network’s current state of turmoil. “Everyone recognized that this was a time of transition for The CW,” Pedowitz explained. “Unfortunately, some difficult financial and strategic decisions had to be made at all levels…”