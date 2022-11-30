Why Metallica Allowed Stranger Things To Use Their Music

In an interview with Howard Stern, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich spoke about why the band allowed Stranger Things to use their classic Master of Puppets. He explained that the band had never previously licensed their music for film and television, but he said they changed their tune in the last few years leading up to Stranger Things. He said: “We did a 180. We just said, ‘You know what? That’s stupid. Why do we hold on to these? [songs] as if they were so important, as if they were the crown jewels?’ … We started saying yes to everything … Let’s share our music with the world.”

They made a great financial decision to let Immobilien buy the rights to use their songs. After the song was used in the show’s climactic episode, streams for the song skyrocketed, and the song charted on the Billboard Hot 100 a good 36 years after it was included on Metallica’s third album, titled Master of Puppets Charts.” Ulrich spoke about the shock when the song regained popularity. He said, “It was completely unexpected. Who would have thought 40 years later that these songs could still have this impact? We were excited to be a part of it to be.”

Metallica was apparently okay with how the show used the song because they gave “Stranger Things” a shout-out when they performed “Master of Puppets” on day one of Lollapalooza in late summer 2022. Joseph Quinn himself got to perform the song with the band, and Metallica frontman James Hetfield even dressed up as Eddie Munson for Halloween. It seems that the song’s appearance in “Stranger Things” was a win-win for everyone involved.