Why Mary Cooper From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar

“Homefront,” a Season 13 episode of NCIS, is unique because it contains two separate storylines. Part of the storyline focuses on Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) and Agent Fornell (Joe Spano) traveling to England to further investigate the death of former NCIS boss Thomas Morrow (Alan Dale). At the same time, the rest of the narrative concerns an invasion at the home of Marine Master Sgt. David Marshall (Elia Mahar). Before his deployment to Iraq, Marshall hired his teenage son Henry (Benjamin Stockham) to babysit their family. When a mysterious intruder breaks into their home, Henry realizes he’s being targeted, prompting Special Agents Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) to dig deeper into the Marshall family’s past.

Zoe Perry stars in the sequel as Officer Kristen Fields, who is the first on the scene after the burglary. Perry does a great job portraying Fields as a concerned, literal civil servant, conjuring up an innocuous persona who fades slightly into the background of the narrative. As it turns out, Officer Fields isn’t as innocent as she seems. She is the one who ordered the burglary of the Marshall home to cover up her illegal activities as a dirty cop. However, Perry’s performance is overshadowed by an even bigger guest star. The episode also includes an “NCIS” character cameo by former First Lady Michelle Obama.