Why Marvel Fans Won’t Be Seeing A Namor Standalone Movie Anytime Soon

Long before Marvel Studios dominated the box office, the company flirted with bankruptcy many times. At the time, Marvel had not yet entered the film industry, leading to them selling the film rights to many of their popular characters. Spider-Man went to Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox bought the Fantastic Four and X-Men rights, and Universal Pictures got Namor, the latest scene thief from Hulk and Marvel Studios.

In a detailed report by TheWrap, the media outlet broke down the situation on what Marvel Studios can and cannot legally do with The Sub-Mariner. While many fans would like the character to get the spinoff treatment after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to producer Nate Moore, that’s not currently possible for the studio. In a similar situation to the Hulk, Marvel Studios has complete control over Namor’s storyline in the MCU, but Disney can’t produce a standalone project for the character.

However, the studio can still use the character whenever they see fit, as long as he’s part of an ensemble. It seems Namor’s return to the MCU is inevitable, but the studio’s use of the character will most likely reflect its use of the Hulk. Following 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, a joint venture with Universal, Marvel Studios delivered Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as a compelling storyline without a standalone film. Instead, they chose to expand on the character in many of the Avengers films and Thor: Ragnarok.