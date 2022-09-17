Why Lucifer Star D.B. Woodside Didn’t Steal Anything From Set

DB Woodside began the Lucifer series as a character who was definitely not a fan of Lucifer Morningstar. But that changed, as did his character’s popularity with fans. His reason for not stealing from the set is an emotional one. “Here’s why,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a very sentimental person, so I feel like if I steal something off set it doesn’t allow me to move on. So I like not to take anything just to see what feelings stay with me and the memories that stay with me.”

In an interview with Fandom Lair, he said, “It was absolutely brutal because my last day, my last big scene, was that big scene between Tom and I where we say goodbye, and so was that day… I mean, I could.” The actor might not regret stealing from the set. But with or without a prop at home to remind him of the show, he clearly had a tough time when “Lucifer” finally ended.