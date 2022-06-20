Why Lightyear Bombed At The Box Office

Looking at Pixar’s recent film franchise, Lightyear stands out as the only IP-centric project since 2019’s Toy Story 4. Pixar’s last proper theatrical release was Onward, which underperformed in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, Disney sent “Soul,” “Luca,” and “Turning Red” straight to Disney+, much to the chagrin of Pixar employees (via Insider). Each of these three original films received nearly unanimous acclaim — they all have Rotten Tomatoes scores above 90% — and have become pop culture phenomena in their own right. It speaks volumes that Disney reportedly sent some of Pixar’s most interesting films in recent memory straight to video, thus diluting the brand that’s (mostly) synonymous with quality theater, knowing that “Lightyear” will be on duty sooner rather than later will be.

To that end, amid the confusion, viewers seem more interested in Pixar’s original stories. Movies like Turning Red have sparked cultural conversations, mirroring the impact of the studio’s previous projects like Inside Out and Ratatouille. On the other hand, the conversation surrounding “Lightyear” has largely centered on the fact, as David Sims wrote in his review for The Atlantic, that “Hollywood is so lost in the rabbit holes of its own intellectual property that it cooks up provenance stories for fictional toys.” .”

Although “Lightyear” focused on a beloved character and had an A-list voice, it failed to take off at the moment where Pixar and Disney assumed audiences would turn up just because it was a “Toy Story” movie. spin off was.