Why Liberty Mutual’s New Minions Commercial Has The Internet Heated

Universal Pictures has partnered with Liberty Mutual, an insurance company, to promote Minions: The Rise of Gru. After all, what calls for childish playtime than saving on car insurance? A point from the collaboration (above) features a man fishing and discussing the benefits of Liberty Mutual before diving into a submarine full of minions who start yelling in their native language.

While the ad may persuade some to switch insurance providers, it has mostly angered people online. “We need to address corporate lobbying, but we also need to freeze Liberty Mutual’s advertising budget. I just saw a non-skippable ad from Liberty Mutual with minions in it and it felt like my personal hell,” the Twitter user wrote @KatieToTheLeft divided. While @KatieToTheLeft wants to take a more rational approach by stopping Liberty Mutual, @The_Alpha_Kong wants to spread chaos after the crossover: “I just saw a Liberty Mutual commercial with minions in it and it might be time to commit a serious crime.”

As one Reddit user put it simply: Both Liberty Mutual and the team behind the Despicable Me series seem to have run out of ideas: “I was like, ‘My God, they hit the bottom of the bin and shoveled erupted.’” @letitflyely believes the commercial was a match made in corporate heaven, saying “Liberty Mutual WOULD partner with the Minions. Can’t think of a more perfect annoying duo.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 1, 2022.