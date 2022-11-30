Why Karamo Brown Thinks Queer Eye’s Tan Holds The Fab Five Together

During a November appearance on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Karamo Brown was asked by host Amanda Hirsch which member of the Fab Five he was closest to. Brown immediately said Tan France and Bobby Berk. “Bobby because we’re the oldest and we’re both from Texas and that’s why we just have this nature. Tan because he’s the glue of the Fab Five.” Brown then explained that France acts as a team peacemaker, often managing to get every team member to agree.

Brown went on to explain the differences between his friends’ personalities. After admitting his own stubbornness, he added, “You’ve got Johnathan by your side, who’s also stubborn, you’ve got Antoni, who’s… very, very gentle.” He then explained that while Antoni isn’t passive, he’s also isn’t a big fan of conflict, while adding that Berk also has a stubborn streak. “Tan is the glue. But I like that because it’s kind of balanced with me,” Brown concluded.

He added that he’s close to all the different members of the Fab Five in different ways and for different reasons. “So it’s weird because I’m close with everyone, but Bobby I’d say is closest; we are neighbours. Our houses are two minutes away. I can see his backyard from my backyard.” It seems like friendship will remain a guiding principle in Season 6 of Queer Eye, which is available to stream on Netflix if you’re looking for something different after completing Love Island , which you can take a look at.