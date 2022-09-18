Why Jennifer Coolidge Avoids Watching The White Lotus

Coolidge’s Tanya is absent-minded to the point of delirium, her grief and privilege propelling her through the series’ plot at breakneck speed. When she first enters the hotel’s spa, her voice arcs through the air over a cello, and she greets caregiver Belinda with a deceptively angelic salute. In fact, she initially appears to Belinda as a gift from above, and Tanya is so fixated on her ability to put people at ease that she encourages Belinda to come up with a plan for a business, which she promises to support financially.

Though this could be life-changing for the working-class spa worker, it’s painfully clear that Tanya — out of sheer selfishness — will ultimately keep her promise, leaving her vacation sweetheart with nothing but shattered hopes and broken promises. It’s a challenging role for anyone to play, as Tanya embodies the unintended and often well-intentioned ways these wealthy guests harm those they come in contact with. She’s not mad, she’s just so careless, really.