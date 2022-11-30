Why Jade From Willow Looks So Familiar

In 2021, Erin Kellyman had a supporting role in A24’s epic medieval fantasy film The Green Knight, adapting the Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. In the film, Gawain (played by Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel) accepts a challenge from the mysterious and supernatural Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) – if anyone can beat him even once, he wins the knight’s axe. However, the winner must meet the knight in a year to get an identical hit. Though Gawain beheads the knight, the knight survives to complete his challenge.

Kellyman played Winifred, another iconic character — though she doesn’t actually appear in the poem the film is based on. According to Vanity Fair, Saint Winifred was a Welsh martyr who was beheaded by an angry suitor. Although Gawain gives her peace by reuniting her head with her body in the film, legend has it that it is Saint Beuno who performs this act and brings her back to life.

Interestingly, director David Lowery cited the original Willow film as a source of inspiration for The Green Knight. The shot of the locked skeleton is said to reference Val Kilmer’s “Willow” character Madmartigan and how he is introduced as a prisoner in a hanging cage.