Why It’s Difficult For Ryan Bingham To Play Music On Yellowstone

According to Ryan Bingham, sometimes he’s recommended a song to play for a scene and at the last minute comes up with a more appropriate tune to put on the show. However, that initial excitement develops into a difficult point for the musician as the songs he plays are so personal to him.

“[It] puts me in a vulnerable state… because I need to have some faith in the show and what Taylor does [Sheridan]writing and all that,” he said in a behind-the-scenes feature for Yellowstone that was posted to YouTube.

Playing the music, he added, can take him back to where he was when he first wrote the songs. Interestingly, Bingham has also said that Yellowstone and Sheridan have given him exciting freedom by allowing him to curate the music his character plays on the show. In an interview on the official Yellowstone podcast, the singer revealed that he often discusses songs for specific scenes with Sheridan, revealing that his choices deserve either a quick thumbs up or down from the creator.