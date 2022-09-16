Why It Was So Difficult For Barbarian’s Zach Cregger To Direct Georgina Campbell’s Scenes

Zach Cregger is best known as one of the creators of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U’Know and other comedy films. But he’s also done plenty of series and films as an actor, with his first screen role as a seven-year-old in “Homicide: Life on the Street” (per IMDb). So he understands what emotional scenes can take an actor, and recalls to The Hollywood Reporter that “directing them was difficult [Campbell] in the scenes where she screams and cries because as an actor I know what that requires. There were moments when I would burst into tears just watching them just because I felt so awful for that person. When you watch someone do that for 15 takes in a row, it’s just grueling.”

“Barbarian” has received rave reviews as a horror film that is as charming as it is shocking. The film has a solid critical score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been named one of the best horror films of the year by critics and fans alike. Clearly, Campbell was ready for the emotional turmoil and vulnerability that the role required. As for Cregger, “I really enjoy directing, so I’m going to focus my energy more on that,” he said. We are looking forward to it.