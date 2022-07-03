Why Hinata’s Biggest Moment In Naruto Didn’t Involve Fighting

By the end of Naruto: Shippuden, Naruto has finally realized his feelings for Hinata and the two are on track to get married. In the run-up to their marriage, Iruka Umino, Naruto’s mentor and father figure, approached Hinata. He apologized to her – in a rather overdramatic and comedic way – thinking that it was partly his fault that Naruto had spent so long completely oblivious to how she was feeling. Hinata responded to Iruka’s apology by openly laughing and even cringing slightly.

This moment was huge for Hinata because it was the first time she laughed like that. Throughout the series, she was reserved and emotionally withdrawn, suffering from what she likely felt, unrequited love and feelings of inferiority. By allowing herself to laugh, Hinata showed that she is no longer the shy girl watching Naruto from afar. She has grown into a beautiful and confident woman who is not afraid to show joy, and because she can do so, she doesn’t have to hold back from showing her feelings. She proved that she has become a strong person both physically and mentally.