Why Hayley Orrantia Was Never The Same After The Goldbergs

Hayley Orrantia isn’t just saying kind words when she says the cast and crew feel like family — in fact, her real-life network has reshaped itself in both small and big ways thanks to her time on the show. As the actress told Parade, “I think it’s allowed me to learn from some really talented people, both in front of and behind the camera. It has given me a platform to express my experiences and my stories both musically and simply by supporting people and causes that I feel need to be seen. I wouldn’t know my fiancé [Greg Furman] I would not have booked this show. I wouldn’t know the majority of my closest friends if I hadn’t met them through working here. It has allowed me to meet the people closest to me in my life.”

In a direct parallel to Orrantia’s own life, audiences literally watched her character grow up on The Goldbergs. The show has been running for a long time (too long in the eyes of some fans), which has given viewers a wonderful opportunity to see Erica Goldberg marry, become pregnant and start a family of her own over the course of the show.

In the real world, Orrantia announced her engagement to Furman via her Instagram in late June 2022. Furman, an actor who appeared in the 2022 movie Wing Dad, also enthusiastically shared the news on his social media. The two were known to have been together for a number of years before.

Whenever the show wraps up, Orrantia revealed in the same interview that she intends to refocus her energies on her music and devote herself to producing. However, she’s still been busy acting outside of The Goldbergs, appearing in 2021’s ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ and an upcoming movie called ‘Be Alright’ on IMDb. She also portrayed Erica Goldberg in the 2019 spin-off Schooled.