Why Hank In 1923 Looks So Familiar

While the above projects are obvious career highlights for Michael Greyeyes, they hardly scratch the surface of his remarkable work. The actor actually started turning heads with his first known screen appearance in the 1993 Emmy-winning biopic Geronimo. After his breakthrough role with Crazy Horse, Greyeyes was soon earning roles on popular ’90s shows like Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman”, “Millennium” and “Walker Texas Ranger”. Greyeyes also gave one of the standout performances in the 1998 Sundance Film Festival hit “Smoke Signals.”

The 2000s brought Greyeye’s appearances in Charmed, Numbers and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He has also appeared in John Sayles’ Sunshine State, the Indigenous crime novel Skinwalkers, and Terrance Malick’s The New World. Having touched on some of Greyeyes’ more recent accomplishments, we would be missing out if we didn’t also mention his bravura turn during a 5-episode arc in Season 3 of True Detective, his run with Mark Ruffalo on the HBO miniseries I Know This Much is True, an intriguing one-off twist on Star Trek: Discovery, and his recent appearance with Ed Helms on the Peacock sitcom Rutherford Falls (via IMDb).

For the record, if you haven’t seen Greyeyes opposite Jessica Chastain in the 2017 drama Woman Walks Ahead, just know that the term “overlooked gem” exists because of movies like this. And it looks like we’re definitely going to see a little more of Greyeyes in 1923 since Hank and Teonna just started their journey to Montana.